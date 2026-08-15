TN government gets time to fix Tirupparankundram survey

The Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and Srimathi was hearing a contempt petition filed by Madurai-based KK Ramesh, alleging non-compliance with an earlier court order directing the authorities to consider bringing the entire hill under the Archaeological Department's control and regulating access to the hill by requiring permission from the department.

Appearing for the State, Additional Advocate General P Subramanian submitted that the disputed portion was re-surveyed on August 5 and that the details had to be compared with the hill's map and other records. He sought time to obtain the relevant documents from the archives and file a report.

The Bench also sought details of the legal fees paid by the temple to advocates who appeared in cases relating to the lighting of the Deepam on the hill.

When the judges observed that temple funds should be used only for temple maintenance, the State submitted that the payments were made through the government.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 11.