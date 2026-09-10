TN government gears up to acquire land near Parandur for semiconductor park

The State is planning to set up a Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing Park at Madhuramangalam in Kancheepuram district through SIPCOT at a cost of Rs 175 crore to attract large-scale investments in the sector, which is high on the agenda of all state governments across the country.

A notice issued by Commissioner of Land Administration Rajesh Lakhoni said that around 8.3820 hectares of land was required for industrial purposes. In the notification, he added the lands to be acquired were classified as dry lands, and contained neem and coconut trees.