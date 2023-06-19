TN government delays BSNL's monetisation plan

CHENNAI: Following a report in DT NEXT about a poorly maintained BSNL staff quarters and an abandoned 50-acre prime land in capital Chennai turning out to be a den for miscreants.

Highly placed sources with the Union Telecom ministry clairified that the Chennai BSNL was not at fault.

"This land is part BSNL's monetizationion proposal but pending due to no objection certificate (NOC) from the state government. The state government has asked for the first right of purchase. Accordingly as per the market rate it is already offered to state governments, but this proposal is now pending from the state government side," a top Union government official told DT Next.

On June 17, 2023, the DT NEXT published the plight of the multi crore 50 acres land crying for attention.

Back then the local BSNL officials steps were taken to monetise the land at Vyasar Nagar, Perambur.

"The state government should either buy the land or provide the NOC at the earliest so that the move helps the cash starved BSNL. BSNL is short of fund to enhance infrastructure. BSNL has several land banks and properties worth several crores, but not put to best use. Selling the land to state government is not a bad idea. And if this is not happening the telecom major should take efforts to commercially rent out the place," opined former telecom member V Sathiabalan.