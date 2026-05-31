TN government appointed 20 temporary counsels

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed 20 temporary counsels to represent the State in civil matters before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench until regular law officers are appointed.
The appointments, made through a GO dated May 30, followed a recommendation from Advocate General Vijay Narayan. Of the 20 appointees, 16 have been posted to the Madras High Court in Chennai and four to the Madurai Bench.
The temporary counsels will continue until regular appointments are made and will be entitled to the fees and allowances applicable to government advocates.