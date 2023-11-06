TN government alters financial assistance scheme for Adi Dravidar students

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has altered the financial assistance scheme for the Adi Dravidar students, who want to pursue higher education in foreign countries.

Accordingly, fresh guidelines have been issued in this regard. In order to encourage Adi Dravidar, Christian Adi Dravidar students to pursue postgraduate and doctoral research studies in educational institutions abroad, the scheme is implemented every year.

Accordingly, the annual income limit of the parent or guardian to avail scholarship under this scheme has been fixed as Rs.8.00 lakh from the year 2022-2023.

The new guidelines said that under this scholarship scheme, ten students will be selected and will be scholarship upto Rs.36.00 lakh per instead of annum based on the country and course of study.

The order said that from 2023-2024, the scholarship scheme will be implemented under a two-tier system.

The first one would be the ceiling of Rs 8 lakh per annum of the parents or guardians, which would fetch the student up to 36 lakh.

The state government has increased the income limit up to between more than Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh that would facilitate the students for getting financial assistance up to 24 lakh.

The scholarship is awarded to students who are admitted to the top 1000 institutions ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in the Global Ranking of Institutions.

Further, only one person from a family can avail scholarship under this scheme.