TN government advises to take precautionary measures for upcoming rains

CHENNAI: The State Disaster Management team on Monday instructed the District Collector's and Greater Chennai Corporation to take precautionary measures for the upcoming rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) informed that heavy rains to very heavy rains are predicted to occur from 4 days (Dec 10 to Dec 13) in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the disaster management team said, All departments should be prepared to face disasters as per standard guidelines. The public should inform the disaster management team if any unexpected situation occurs in the surrounding.