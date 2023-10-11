TN gives nod for 'Leo' special shows

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has granted accord to special shows of Vijay-starrer 'Leo'.

It has been stated in the official release that 'Leo' can be screened at 4 am and 7 am on October 19, the release date. Assent has also been provided to screen five shows from October 20 to 24, with the first showtime fixed at 7 am.

The release has directed the police department to provide adequate security at movie halls and prevent overcrowding.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Vijay, the film has Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others.

The film's technical crew consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj. Leo is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Puja weekend.

More updates to follow.