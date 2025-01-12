TN girls win gold in Handball tournament

CHENNAI: In the 68th National Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament, the Tamil Nadu girls’ team has won a gold medal by defeating the Karnataka state team recently.

The national-level handball tournament was organised by Indian Schools Sports Association and was held in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh from January 5-10.

The notification from the education department stated, “The TN girls’ team that participated in the competition had won a gold medal in the finals. This is a proud moment for the students and for the State.” Meanwhile, on Saturday, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met the players to congratulate them on their achievement.

Also, encouraging sports among government school students, the State government has been implementing various schemes to encourage sports talent among school children. As part of this, competitions at zonal, district and state levels are held by the department. “As many as 2,676 students from the State participated in these events and have won 95 gold, 112 silver and 202 bronze medals at the national level. In 2024-25, a budget allocation of Rs12.5 crore has been provided for school sports activities,” the notification read.