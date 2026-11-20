The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Hasthinapuram in Chromepet. He was working at a burial ground. Officials said Akash along with his friends, Vimal Raj (25), Guru (25) and Vishal (25), gathered at a park on Thursday night and were consuming alcohol.

During that time, Akash allegedly accused Vimal of stealing his mobile phone and assaulted him. Angered by this, Vimal, Guru, Vishal, and another person ganged up to attack Akash. The youth tried to run away from there, but lost his balance and fell. The four men attacked Akash with knives, repeatedly slashing him on the head. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.