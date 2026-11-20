CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friends allegedly following a dispute over a stolen mobile phone on Thursday night. The murder happened at a park along the Pallavaram Radial Road where they were drinking.
The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Hasthinapuram in Chromepet. He was working at a burial ground. Officials said Akash along with his friends, Vimal Raj (25), Guru (25) and Vishal (25), gathered at a park on Thursday night and were consuming alcohol.
During that time, Akash allegedly accused Vimal of stealing his mobile phone and assaulted him. Angered by this, Vimal, Guru, Vishal, and another person ganged up to attack Akash. The youth tried to run away from there, but lost his balance and fell. The four men attacked Akash with knives, repeatedly slashing him on the head. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Based on information, a team from the Pallavaram police station arrived at the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
They are searching for Vimal Raj, Guru, Vishal and the fourth suspect in connection with the murder.