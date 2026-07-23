TN forms panel to review land holdings of ‘Arupadai Veedu’ temples

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a special investigation panel to review the land holdings of all 'Arupadai Veedu' temples, the six abodes of Lord Murugan.
The panel will begin collecting details of temple properties and submit a comprehensive report to the government soon, sources said.
The move comes in the wake of an alleged Rs 100-crore land scam involving 1.4 acres belonging to the renowned Arulmigu Shri Dhandayuthapani temple in Palani that surfaced in July, prompting a high-level probe by the Crime Branch-CID.
As part of the investigation, CB-CID officials conducted searches at several locations linked to officials and individuals accused of fraudulently registering the temple land, estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, for just Rs 2 crore.
Official sources here on Thursday said the probe would be conducted transparently and that anyone found involved in irregularities relating to the registration of temple property would face legal action.
A senior official said the investigation would examine unauthorised ownership transfers, manipulation of land records, illegal encroachments and undervalued land registrations.
"The investigation team will comprise officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), Registration and Revenue departments, besides officials from the collector's office," he said.
After the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of K Vellathurai of Tirupur, the prime accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.4 acres of prime temple land, another petitioner moved the court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged land grab.
In a related development, Vinoth Suryakumar, who was booked for allegedly defaming HR&CE Minister S Ramesh in connection with the Palani temple land dispute, was granted conditional bail by the High Court.