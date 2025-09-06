TN forms panel to probe alleged gas leak at Cuddalore SIPCOT unit

CUDDALORE: A committee comprising officers of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has been constituted to probe the alleged gas leak from a chemical manufacturing facility near here where over 40 people were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes, state Minister M R K Panneerselvam said on Saturday.

After visiting those hospitalised at the Government General Hospital here, he said the committee would undertake a study to ascertain the cause of the incident.

"The officers of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and other department officials will come from Chennai and will conduct the investigation," the minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare told reporters here.

On September 5, nearly 43 people were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes suspected to have originated from a chemical manufacturing facility located within the SIPCOT Industrial Complex near here, police said.

A senior district police official had told PTI that the leak was suspected to have emerged from a "steam valve" within the facility and there were no casualties due to the incident. The fumes were later brought under control.

Residents in the surrounding area reported eye irritation and breathing difficulties following the incident, which occurred on Friday morning.

"About 43 people complained of eye irritation and suffocation. They have been admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment," he said, responding to a query.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, along with senior officials from the Revenue Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, inspected the factory.

"I have issued guidance to the factory officials on taking preventive measures," Jeyakumar said.