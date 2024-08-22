TN forest veterinarian, who rescued and treated calf featured in Elephant Whisperers, kills self

COIMBATORE: A Prakash, a veterinarian in the Hosur forest department ended his life by suicide in his house in Hosur on Wednesday. An inquiry is on by police to know the reason behind his extreme step by hanging at his house in Maruthi Nagar in Hosur.

He has been working with the forest department for the past 14 years and last eight years as forest veterinary surgeon. Prakash has been involved in several elephant captures and other wildlife rescue operations.

He was conferred with ‘Anna Award’ by the state government in recognition of his bravery during the rescue operations. The elephant calf Raghu, featured in the Oscar winning film, The Elephant Whisperers, was rescued and treated by Prakash. He has also published several scientific papers and articles in reputed journals.