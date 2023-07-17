TN Forest department thwarts hare hunting in erode, 100 arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) intelligence team has prevented illegal mass hunting of Black-napped hare in Perundurai Taluk of Erode District on Sunday and arrested more than 100 persons.

A Forest department release said that on July 16, based on secret information on organised hunting of Black-napped hare, a team lead by Ramasubramaniyan, Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve and K Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve undertook the operation. "Based on the intelligence, the team placed an informer within the gang of hunters and came to know that more than 200 people will gather near Perundurai to hunt Black-napped hares. The gang has been organising such local hunting through various social media platforms. Based on the information the Forest Department team swiftly reached the spot and prevented a massive hunting operation, " the release added.

During the operation more than 100 people were arrested and 63 two wheelers were seized. A case has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The offenders were released after imposition of compounding fees.

Meanwhile, department secretary Supriya Sahu, tweeted that Arikomban, a rogue elephant that has been moved to Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve is fit and fine. She added that a special team is monitoring the movement of the tusker and the radio collar is working fine and signals are being received continuously.