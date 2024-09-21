TN Food Safety index score improves this year, stands second

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has improved its ranking in the State Food Safety Index this year with second spot, after it had slipped to third place in 2023.

Kerala topped the list released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday, while Jammu - Kashmir stood in the third spot of the rankings.

Among the large States, Tamil Nadu stood first in 2022 with 82 points, but slipped to third rank and scored 57 points in 2023.

Kerala stood first in 2023 and 2024 consecutively, while the rankings have improved for Tamil Nadu this year.

The State Food Safety Index takes several parameters into account to evaluate food safety, hygiene practices, awareness, human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing-infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity building and consumer empowerment in various States and Union Territories.

The rankings are released for three categories of Small States, Large States and Union Territories.

The Food Safety Index noted that Tamil Nadu has a significant number of full-time designated food safety officers, and it has constituted the State Level Advisory Committee and District Level Advisory Committee, which conducted meetings as scheduled.

This is one of the key markers of the improved performance of the State in the food safety index.

Consumer empowerment was another key section for Tamil Nadu, highlighted by FSSAI last year as the State participated actively in FSSAI's Eat Right India (ERI) initiatives.

Additionally, a significant number of awareness programmes on food safety and hygiene have been conducted for consumers and other stakeholders in the region.

Currently, Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department is also conducting 'Food Safety on Wheels' training and awareness programme for school students and organising camps on hygiene ratings as part of community campaigns.