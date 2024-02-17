TN follows suit of Puducherry to outlaw cotton candy

CHENNAI: After a lab test revealing mixing of cancer-causing substances in a cotton candy sample sold in Marina beach, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on the snack on Saturday, with immediate effect. The ruling comes close to the heels of the ban in Puducherry.

The announcement comes after discussion between Health Minister Ma Subramanian and CM MK Stalin. The minister met the chief minister with lab reports.

The Food Safety officials sent the samples to the Food Analysis Laboratory in Guindy for testing and confirmed presence of 'Rhodamine B' in the cotton candy sample.

The Food Safety Department had earlier issued a warning on using synthetic colourants like green and purple in cotton candy.

Almost a week ago, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan imposed a ban on cotton candy stating it is "chemically-treated", she added saying action will be taken against shops using additives.