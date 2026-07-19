TN fireworks accidents: Regional burn care and emergency medical network planned

CHENNAI: A regional burn care and emergency medical network is envisaged as a pioneering initiative to create an integrated treatment system for victims of fireworks accidents in Tamil Nadu, state Industries Minister S Keerthana said on Saturday (July 18).
This network will facilitate emergency care, advanced burn care, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation and follow-up medical monitoring in case of fireworks accident, she said.
"The future of Sivakasi (a fireworks hub) is not only linked to industrial development but also to a safe and world-class healthcare infrastructure. Under the guidance of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, we have submitted a detailed project report on Comprehensive Firecracker Accident Management System to Health Minister K G Arunraj," she said on ‘X.’
"Through this project, our aim is to create a regional burn care and emergency medical network integrating the cities of Sivakasi – Virudhunagar – Madurai. This will be a pioneering initiative to create an integrated treatment system from the moment of an accident occurs to emergency care, advanced burn care, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation and follow-up medical monitoring," she said.
The goal was to ensure fast, quality and modern medical care to thousands of workers working in the firecracker industry and the public, and to make Sivakasi a model for India in occupational safety and emergency health management, Keerthana said.
"Managing a city is not just about building roads and buildings. It is also about creating systems that protect the lives, hopes, and futures of the people. On that journey, we are all working together to create a safe, modern Sivakasi," the minister stressed.
On an average 10 to 20 major fire accidents take place annually in Virudhunagar district, leading to casualties. As per official statistics, it recorded 89 accidents resulting in 134 deaths and 89 injuries between 2022 and mid-2025.
A devastating explosion at a manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti village near Sivakasi in April this year left 25 workers dead and many injured. The mishap allegedly happened due to overcrowding of workers in a single room and safety violations.