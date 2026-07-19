TN fireworks accidents: Regional burn care and emergency medical network planned

This network will facilitate emergency care, advanced burn care, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation and follow-up medical monitoring in case of fireworks accident, she said.

"The future of Sivakasi (a fireworks hub) is not only linked to industrial development but also to a safe and world-class healthcare infrastructure. Under the guidance of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, we have submitted a detailed project report on Comprehensive Firecracker Accident Management System to Health Minister K G Arunraj," she said on ‘X.’

"Through this project, our aim is to create a regional burn care and emergency medical network integrating the cities of Sivakasi – Virudhunagar – Madurai. This will be a pioneering initiative to create an integrated treatment system from the moment of an accident occurs to emergency care, advanced burn care, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation and follow-up medical monitoring," she said.