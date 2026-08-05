TN fin min Wilson praises CM Vijay as 'true Jananayagan'

Presenting the TVK government's maiden Budget (Revised Estimates for 2026-27) in the Assembly, Wilson said the chief minister entered public life solely to pay back the debt of gratitude to the people who gave him everything. He also quoted a couplet (All are equal by birth) from Tamil classic Thirukkural before submitting Budget estimates in the House.

Referring to the 2026 Assembly polls, he said the victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is not merely that of a political party; it is the victory of the entire people of Tamil Nadu.