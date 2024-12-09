TN Finance Minister presents Supplementary Estimates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thenarasu presented the First Supplementary Estimates for a sum of Rs.3,531.05 crore for the year 2024-25 to State Assembly on Monday.

On the first day of the two-day session, he also made a detailed statement explaining the demands for Supplementary Grants placed on the table of the House.

The Supplementary Estimates are being presented mainly to obtain the approval of the Legislature for expenditure on "New Service? and "New Instrument of Service? items which have been sanctioned since the presentation of Budget Estimates 2024-25 and to enable recoupment for advancesmade from the Contingency Fund.

The Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs.1,634.86 crore as additional loss funding grant to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited as per the guidelines for Additional Borrowing Space of 0.50% of GSDP linked to performance in Power Sector formulated by the Union Government.

A sum of Rs.1,500 crore is included in the Supplementary Estimates under Energy Department" and the balance will be met by re-appropriation from savings within the grant.