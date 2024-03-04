TN Film Awards for 2015 to be distributed on March 6

CHENNAI: The state government will distribute the state film awards for 2015, including best movie (Irudhi Sutru) here on March 6.

State information and publicity minister M P Saminathan will distribute the awards at a function to be held at Muthamizh Manram at 6pm on March 6.

Actors Madhavan and Jothika will receive the state film awards under best actor and actress category for the movies Irudhi Sutru and 36 Vayadhinile, respectively.

Director Sudha Kongara and play back singer Gana Bala will receive awards for best director and play back singer category.