TN: Fifth escaped prisoner from Theni sub-jail nabbed as he tries to flee in auto

According to police sources, Lingeswaran was spotted attempting to slip past the security perimeter established near the prison complex. He boarded an auto-rickshaw near a local college, where a woman also boarded the vehicle. However, his bid for freedom was cut short when a police officer on a two-wheeler spotted the auto-rickshaw near a medical shop along the route and signalled the vehicle to pull over immediately.

The policeman quickly identified Lingeswaran, took him into custody without resistance, and escorted him back to the prison.

Later, speaking to reporters, the auto-rickshaw driver recounted the unexpected interception, emphasising that he was merely carrying out his routine daily duties.

"I picked up the young man and a woman near the college. He asked me to take him to Kanavilakku," the driver explained.

"During the trip, he sat next to me and was constantly on his phone, talking to someone about transferring money through an ATM or mobile account. He didn't speak to me directly at all," the driver stated and added that he was entirely unaware of his passenger’s identity until law enforcement intervened.