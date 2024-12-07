TN FibreNet Corporation invites franchise partners to roll out internet services in rural areas

CHENNAI: TANFINET (Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited) has invited applications from franchise partners to collaborate in providing high-quality internet services.

In a release circulated by the state government, TANFINET invited all eligible entrepreneurs, local cable TV operators, and networking enthusiasts to join this initiative. “Together, let us work towards the Government of Tamil Nadu's goal of ensuring reliable internet connectivity to every household, bridging the rural-urban divide, and driving inclusive development. In the first phase, franchise opportunities will be available in 960 Gram Panchayats.”

The BharatNet Project in Tamil Nadu, was launched by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin, on 9th June 2022. This project aims to connect all 12,525 Gram Panchayats in Tamil Nadu through an extensive Optical fibre network, ensuring high-speed bandwidth of at least 1 Gbps.

State Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has directed TANFINET to engage them as Franchisee Partners. Interested individuals and organizations can submit their applications through the official TANFINET website: https://tanfinet.tn.gov.in

By implementing this initiative, rural areas will experience transformative development on par with urban regions. This includes advancements in education and healthcare, stimulation of industrial growth, and the creation of employment opportunities. Furthermore, the scheme aims to inspire rural youth to embrace entrepreneurship, thereby fostering innovation and self-reliance. For further details and registration, please visit https://tanfinet.tn.gov.in