TN fertility rate reduced from 2.1 percent to 1.4 percent: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu fertility rate has declined to 1.4 percent from 2.1 percent, and the state population is under control, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday. He further stated that the rate is expected to further decrease in the next census.



"In the last two years, more than 6 lakh women and 2,500 men have done permanent family planning in the state, and over 1.67 lakh women have taken contraceptive injections. As the fertility rate decreased, it led to population control in Tamil Nadu. It is noted that premature babies and other complications in new born have been reduced drastically in the state with proper treatment provided for the patients, " said Subramanian.

Talking about minister Senthilbalaji's health conditions, who was admitted to Omandurar hospital for treatment, Subramanian stated that the MRI scan shows that lipomas in kidney and several tests have been taken.

The hospital will provide the details by Tuesday and treatment will be given accordingly.

Similarly, DMDK president Vijayakanth is hospitalized to a private hospital in the city due to a throat infection. The minister said that he is in the ICU and doing well and stable.

Meanwhile, former health minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that the influenza cases continue to surge and there are no adequate bed facilities at government and private hospitals in the state.

In response, Ma Subramanian explained, "At least 45 influenza cases are reported in Tamil Nadu daily and over one lakh beds are available across the state. In the last 2.5 years, we have set up more than 75,000 beds at the health centers."

(Note: fertility rate represents the number of children that would be born to a woman if she were to live to the end of her childbearing years)