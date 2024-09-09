TN: Father of child who died after drinking juice sued by soft drink company

CHENNAI: A soft drink company has filed a defamation suit for Rs 5 crore against the father of a five-year-old girl from Kanika Iluppai village in Tiruvannamalai who allegedly died after consuming mango juice manufactured by the company.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the company, in its legal notice, has demanded Rs 5 crore as compensation for the harm done to their image and stated that the child did not die after consuming their beverage.

They further stated that the company is certified by the National Food Laboratory after they took samples of their bottled carbonated drinks.

Last month, Kavya Sri (5), daughter of Rajkumar, bought a bottled soft drink for Rs 10 from a shop in the locality and drank it.

Shortly after, the child experienced breathing difficulties and started foaming at the mouth and nose, and swooned to the ground.

Her parents immediately rushed her to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital where she was given first aid.

Kavya Sri was later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment but she succumbed.