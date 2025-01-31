TN farmers worried over delay in announcing moisture content relaxation

CHENNAI: Even after the visit by the central team to study the moisture level, the announcement on increasing the moisture limit to 22 per cent has not yet been announced.

This is despite the team instilling hope among the farmers. The government should immediately release the order, said the farmers during a grievances redressal meeting held in Thanjavur on Thursday.

The farmers' grievances redressal meeting was held in Thanjavur chaired by the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam in which the farmers in unison maintained to demand the announcement of the MSP of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy and Rs 5,000 for sugarcane.

While speaking, the farmer R Yuvaraj from S-Puthur said that there is a regulation to procure 50 kg paddy in every DPC but 40 kgs of paddy only have been procured and the officials should monitor the situation.

TNCSC Senior Regional Manager V Karthigaisamy clarified that the 50 kg gunny bag can have the capacity to accommodate only 40 kg of paddy and a representation to solve the issue would be sent to the secretary of the government.

Meanwhile, KS Mohammed Ibrahim from Ayyampettai claimed that there is a shortage of harvester machines.

Due to the shortage, the farmers depend on the private players and the officials should initiate steps to bring the harvester units from other states and districts.

Responding, the Agriculture Engineering Department officials said that there are as many as 746 private harvesters and nine harvesters with the department. Presently, machines from Villupuram and Cuddalore are brought to Thanjavur.

The farmers stated that the number of machines available with the agriculture engineering department is inadequate and the number should be increased.

AKR Ravichandar from Ammaiyagaram pointed out that the central team had already visited the Delta region to study the moisture condition.

“Days have passed but no favourable announcement of 22 per cent moisture limit has not been announced so far while the farmers have been eagerly awaiting. It is time that every respective district administration should initiate steps to ensure the paddy procurement with 22 percent moisture condition, Ravichandar said.

The district collector Priyanka Pankajam assured to pass on the recommendation to the government through the official concerned.