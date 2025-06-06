TN farmers’ body urges state to intervene in mango procurement crisis

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate steps to protect mango cultivators, who are facing distress due to the lack of a regulated price mechanism despite a bumper harvest this season.

In a joint statement, Association President S Gunasekaran and General Secretary PS Masilamani said that cultivators are being forced to let ripe mangoes rot on the trees as buyers offer unviably low rates — as little as Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg — against a previous procurement rate of Rs 25, leaving farmers in despair.

They highlighted that Tamil Nadu stands sixth in mango production among Indian states, with an annual output of 3 lakh metric tonnes.Although farmers had earlier suffered due to poor yield caused by the widespread use of a chemical called "Kalther," a good crop this year has ironically left them at the mercy of private pulp units and traders, with no government-run processing units in place.

The Association demanded immediate district-level tripartite talks involving farmers, traders, pulp unit owners and government officials to fix fair procurement prices. It also urged the State to set up its own pulp factories and cold storage units in major mango-growing regions and provide compensation to affected farmers.