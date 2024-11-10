TN farmers association to protest against Land Consolidation Act on Nov 19

CHENNAI: CPI(M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association will conduct a statewide protest on November 19 against the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Project) Act 2023.

The Act passed on April 21, 2023, permits projects on land parcels containing water bodies, channels, or streams under specific conditions.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi has granted consent to the Bill.

Under this legislation, projects designated as "special" can proceed even on water bodies.

In a joint statement, the association's General Secretaries, Sami Natarajan and P. S. Masilamani expressed concern that the new Act would devastate agriculture, harm water bodies, and endanger the livelihoods of farmers.

They urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately repeal the Act.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Union had organised a signature campaign across the state, calling for the Act's withdrawal, followed by a protest in Chennai on June 22.

According to the union, the government initially postponed the Act's implementation for a year in response to these protests but has now published the implementation rules in the gazette, sparking renewed fears among the farming community.

Farmers' union leaders emphasised that, before the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK promised to acquire land for projects only with farmers' consent, and that the current Act contradicts this pre-election commitment.

The Act also allows project proponents to hand over alternative land parcels in place of project land that contains water bodies, channels, or streams, albeit with certain conditions.

Despite these provisions, farmers and activists remain sceptical and oppose the legislation. They have submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, urging the government to repeal the Act.

P. R. Pandian, president of the All Farmers' Organisation Coordination Committee, who previously led major protests in New Delhi against farm laws, warned that the legislation paves the way for corporate control over lakes, ponds, and other water resources.

He urged the DMK government to withdraw the "draconian" Act, warning that failure to do so could impact the party in the 2026 Assembly elections. Pandian announced plans for extensive protests to push for the law's repeal.

Mathivannan, a farmer leader from Tiruchi, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This law is draconian for us farmers. We will join all farmers' organisations in massive agitations until the government rescinds this legislation."

The 2013 land acquisition legislation required the consent of 80 per cent of the local population before proceeding with land acquisition. The new Act, however, allows land acquisition without local approval, which has intensified opposition among farmers.

Meanwhile, large protests are also underway against land acquisition for a new international airport at Parandur, near Chennai.

Social activists warn that more than 13 water resources could be affected if the land is acquired for the proposed greenfield airport, which aims to become Chennai’s second airport.

The Parandur airport project is expected to cost Rs 32,704 crore and would require 2,171 hectares, including 1,386.43 hectares of agricultural land, 577 hectares of water bodies, and 173 hectares of government (poramboke) land.