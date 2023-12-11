TN farmers assn urge govt to hike compensation for paddy, rain-fed crops

CHENNAI: CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers Association State Secretary BS Masilamani has urged the State government to increase the compensation as per the damages to the crop.

"We appreciate the State government for announcing the relief which is higher than the guidelines fixed for natural disaster limit for all kinds of damages caused by Cyclone Michaung and floods," he said.

For the paddy crops which sustained 33 per cent damages, the compensation has been increased from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 17,000 per hectare, he said, adding that the long-term crop from Rs 18,000 per hectare to Rs 22,500.

Pointing out the damages caused to paddy crops cultivated in Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts, he said the crops were affected at the mature stage of emerging rice pods.

"Crops in the growing season will not develop rice grains. Even if the ray comes, it will fall off and become brittle. The rain-fed crops were also submerged and rotted in many places. Only one-fourth of the cost of cultivating an acre of paddy is now reported. It is not adequate relief to the affected farmers," he said, seeking higher compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for paddy crop loss and Rs 15,000 per acre for rain-fed short-term crops.