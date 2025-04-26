TN: Facing ire, police case over minor daughter's intercaste marriage, couple jumps before train

CHENNAI: A couple jumped in front of a moving train and killed themselves after the police registered a child marriage case on them, according to Maalaimalar.

The deceased couple, Kumar and Kavitha, residents of Jagadevi village in Bargur had a 17-year-old daughter, who was in love with a youth and the parents got the two married.

However, since the newly married couple belonged to different castes, the boy's parents were against the marriage and lodged a complaint against the girl's parents stating they were party to an underage wedding.

Shocked and upset over this, Kumar and Kavitha told their family they were going to Chennai to obtain an anticipatory bail. However, when they were in Jolarpettai, the two took an extreme step and jumped in front of a moving train and ended their lives.

The Jolarpettai railway police recovered the scattered remains and sent them to the Tirupattur government hospital for an autopsy.