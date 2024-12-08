TN faces an uphill task

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is in a spot of bother against Haryana on the third day of the fifth round of the Elite C men’s U-19 match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Sunday.

Set to chase 135, TN was struggling at 53 for four with off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan taking two for 20. Earlier, resuming from 58 for two, Haryana went on to score 202. TN’s left-arm spinning duo of BK Kishore (4/75) and B Sandeep (4/34) shared eight wickets between them.

Brief scores: Haryana 135 & 202 in 99 overs (Lakshay Nagar 54, Kanishk Chouhan 41, BK Kishore 4/75, B Sandeep 4/34) vs Tamil Nadu 203 & 53/4 in 27 overs