TN eyes to regain top spot in wind energy

CHENNAI: Beela Rajesh, secretary of state energy department, expressed that Tamil Nadu will regain the first spot in total wind energy generated by adding an additional 5,000 MW of installed capacity. Presently, Gujarat sits at the top in the wind energy generation rankings.

While addressing the manufacturers of wind turbines and allied products on the second day of the ‘Windergy’ Conference and trade fair in the city, on Thursday, Beela Rajesh added that of the 5,000 MW, about 4,400 MW would be installed by new private players, while 600 MW will be an expansion of existing windmills.

Presently, Tamil Nadu has 10,225 MW wind energy as installed capacity, while Gujarat surpassed Tamil Nadu in May this year and has an installed capacity of 10.89 MW.

“The reason why wind power is a success in the state is because of people’s participation. About 65 per cent of wind energy produced goes to captive power use and to sale. Tangedco buys just 35 per cent of wind power,” she said.

The official opined that wind turbine manufacturers are not just in business, but in the process of combating climate change.

In the panel discussion that preceded, PR Muralidharan of Leap Green insisted that quick ramping up and ramping down of thermal stations, precise forecasting are some of the factors that will tap the true potential of wind energy.

UB Reddy, managing director of Enerfra Projects India, said that the union ministry’s re-powering policy ignored the ground reality. “Unless land-pooling is adopted, repowering of windmills in Tamil Nadu will not materialise,” he said.

On the other hand, Ajay Jain, senior advisor, Corio Generation, said, offshore wind is not competing with the wind farms on land.

“In fact, both should collaborate as we are ultimately fighting against fossil fuel,” he said. It may be noted that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has floated its first-ever tender to lease seven seabed sites to develop offshore wind energy projects along the Tamil Nadu coast with a total generation capacity of 7,215 MW in two phases.

