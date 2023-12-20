TN extends due date for filing GSTR-3B returns in cyclone affected districts

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday extended the due date to file the monthly GSTR-3B returns for the month of November in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to December 27.

Referring to the extensive relief measures undertaken by the Tamilnadu government to mitigate the severe impact of MICHAUNG cyclone on 04th and 05th December, state commercial taxes department, in a release issued Wednesday, said that as a relief measure to mercantile public, the Government of Tamil Nadu has extended the due date (20th December 2023) for furnishing the monthly return in Form GSTR-3B for the month of November 2023 under the TNGST Act and Rules, 2017 by notification, upto 27th December 2023.

The extension will apply to taxpayers whose principal place of business is located in the four cyclone affected Revenue districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the release added.

No late fee and interest will be payable by the tax payers in the above said Revenue districts for filing GSTR -3B return for the month of November 2023 upto the extended due date of 27th December 2023.