TN explores AI-driven grid management to integrate rising renewable energy capacity

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed the energy sector at the Secretariat, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with experts from IIT-Madras and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's research and development wing to strengthen the State's power infrastructure and improve integration of renewable energy into the grid.
The meeting, chaired by Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar at the Electricity Board headquarters, focused on managing the growing share of wind and solar power generation without affecting grid stability.
IIT-Madras experts, senior officials, and members of the board's R&D team discussed measures to ensure grid stability during periods of high renewable energy generation, maintain balance between electricity demand and supply, improve forecasting accuracy and enable flexible operation of thermal power stations.
The deliberations also explored the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, battery energy storage systems, and modern grid management technologies to enhance the contribution of renewable energy in the State's power mix.
Officials said the recommendations emerging from the meeting would play an important role in future grid planning and green energy integration initiatives as the State seeks to modernise its electricity network and support higher levels of renewable energy generation.
The minister stressed the need for a climate-resilient power infrastructure and directed officials to work towards ensuring uninterrupted and reliable power supply across the State.
The meeting also discussed the introduction of new and reliable technologies for the development of the power sector. An integrated committee comprising experts from IIT-Madras and the electricity board's R&D wing will be formed to take forward the discussions. Joint Managing Director (Finance) IS Mercy Ramya will serve as the coordinator of the committee.
Among those present were Additional Chief Secretary and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman J Radhakrishnan, Energy Department Principal Secretary Anil Meshram, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Managing Director M Govind Rao, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Managing Director PN Sridhar, professors from IIT-Madras and senior officials of the energy sector.