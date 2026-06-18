TN explores AI-driven grid management to integrate rising renewable energy capacity

The meeting, chaired by Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar at the Electricity Board headquarters, focused on managing the growing share of wind and solar power generation without affecting grid stability.



IIT-Madras experts, senior officials, and members of the board's R&D team discussed measures to ensure grid stability during periods of high renewable energy generation, maintain balance between electricity demand and supply, improve forecasting accuracy and enable flexible operation of thermal power stations.



The deliberations also explored the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, battery energy storage systems, and modern grid management technologies to enhance the contribution of renewable energy in the State's power mix.