'TN excels on all fronts, role model for country': DyCM Udhayanidhi quotes Niti report

MADURAI: On his maiden visit to Virudhunagar after being made deputy Chief Minister of the State, Udhayanidhi Stalin hailed Tamil Nadu for its development on all fronts and said that it is a model for the whole of India

At an event for distributing 564 Kalaignar Sports kits for 450 panchayats on Tuesday, the deputy CM recalled the successful conduct of south Asia’s first night street F4 race in Chennai last month.

Udhayanidhi also underscored the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ first organised in the history of Tamil Nadu last year. “With 38 gold, 21 silver and 39 bronze medals Tamil Nadu stood second on the medal tally,” he said.

Dravidian model government of DMK achieved desirable results in various departments, not restricted to sports, the deputy CM said. “According to Niti Aayog’s statistics, Tamil Nadu is at the forefront in 13 departments including poverty alleviation, health, education, employment and women's welfare. The recent data from the Statistics department confirmed that Tamil Nadu is the largest employment provider which has more industries than any other state in India,” he spoke at the event.

At the event, he also launched a programme of distributing 1,299 sports kits to 923 panchayats of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari through video conferencing.

He also distributed prizes for winners under ‘CM Trophy Games 2024’ and extended welfare assistance of Rs 3.95 crore to 2,846 beneficiaries under various schemes.