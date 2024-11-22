TN: Environmental Science students urge state govt to declare Kiliyur Lake a bird sanctuary

TIRUCHY: With migratory birds arriving in large numbers at the Trichy Kiliyur lake, Environmental Science students of a college in Trichy have urged the state government to preserve the lake and declare it a bird sanctuary.

The students of Bishop Heber College engaged in projects and documenting bird activities at the lake urged the government to establish it as a bird sanctuary as it would significantly enhance protection efforts for these seasonal birds and their habitats, ensuring the long-term preservation of the ecosystem.

Dr A Relton Naturalist & Former Honorary Wildlife Warden, Trichy said, "Trichy is a potential area for avian flora. It has both wetland and dry land. Dryland support raptors and carnivorous birds. The other side of Tiruchi which is wetland, fed by River Cauvery has numerous waterbodies which support waterfalls. Kiliyur Lake has 160 species of birds including 70 migratory birds. Some birds breed in acasia trees located inside the lake. The floating vegetation helps birds like Jacanas to breed."

He said that if the forest department declares this as a protected area more people can visit the area and throughout the year the waterbody can have water and the resident birds can thrive throughout the year.

Dr R Carlton Assistant Professor Department of Environmental Sciences said that these birds come in November and stay till January. "More than 10,000 birds are recorded here regularly. Pelicans are seen in January.

We have given many requests to local authorities regarding the protection of this lake and avoiding illegal activities. Every year we submit a report to the forest department. I would request to declare this lake as a bird sanctuary. It will boost our local economy," he added.

Students cum birdwatchers of Environmental sciences at Trichy Bishop Heber College said that Trichy's climate, characterized by mild winters and moderate temperatures, provides an ideal haven for migratory birds.

The region's tropical dry climate, with minimal precipitation during winter months, ensures a conducive environment for birds to roost, forage, and replenish energy reserves.

This favorable climate, combined with Kiliyur Lake's abundant water and food resources, makes Trichy an attractive destination for migratory birds. Kiliyur Lake, located in Tiruchirappalli serves as a vital feeding ground for an impressive migratory bird and domestic bird population.

The lake welcomes approximately 25,000 birds from over 160 species across the world, including the Northern Shoveler, Garganey, Northern Pintail, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Bar-headed Goose, Western Marsh Harrier, and Osprey.

These birds migrate from Europe, Asia, Siberia, and Russia, to escape harsh winters and find refuge at Kiliyur Lake between October and February. Kiliyur Lake recognized as one of India's 554 important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBA), underscores its significance in conserving migratory bird populations and biodiversity.

Resident birds like the Asian Openbill, Glossy Ibis, Indian Cormorant, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Oriental Darter, Pheasant-tailed Jacana, Little Egret, and Indian Pond-Heron are also sighted in this lake.