TN environment department allocates Rs 5.20 crore for Green School Programme

CHENNAI: The State Environment and Climate Change Department has issued orders allocating Rs 5.20 crore to implement the Green School Programme in 26 government schools.

As per a government order issued by department secretary P Senthikumar, the Commissioner of School Education will implement the Green School Programme at Rs 20 lakh per school. The expenditure will be met using Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) funds.

A 2022 GO issued by the department had directed to allocate Rs 5 crore to implement the project in 25 schools. The present allocation is for its 2nd phase.

Department minister Siva V Meyyanathan had announced in the 2023-24 budget session in the assembly to implement the programme in 50 schools at a total cost of Rs 10 crore. In another announcement, number of schools was raised to 100.

In March, the government permitted the department director to transfer Rs 9.20 crore for 46 schools to the Commissioner of School Education.

Erecting solar-powered pumpsets, rainwater harvesting, producing vegetables and fruits and recycling sewage water among other measures will be undertaken in the schools under the programme.