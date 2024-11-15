TN environment award money increased to Rs 2.5 lakh

CHENNAI: The money for the State’s environment award has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh for educational institutions, which perform well in maintaining a clean campus.

Every year, 10 awards in various categories are given to educational institutions, researchers and individuals for their efforts and contributions in environmental protection, management and awareness.

The State Department of Environment and Climate Change has allocated Rs 1.50 lakh for the awards.

A GO said that since the award money had not changed for the last 13 years (since 2010), it was decided to increase it from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh from this year.