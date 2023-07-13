TN Engineering Counselling to be held from July 22

CHENNAI: The much awaited counselling for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu will be held from July 22.

As per the original schedule, the counselling should have been held from July 2. However, due to delay in medical counselling, it was postponed without announcing any tentative date.

While releasing the engineering admission schedule, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday said that on July 22, the counselling will be held for the students belonging to special categories including differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen, sports quota and for the candidates, who studied in government school, availing 7% horizontal quota. "The counselling for the special category students will be held till July 26", he added.

He said the counselling for the students coming under general category will be held from July 28 to September 3. According to the minister, this year the engineering counselling will be held in three rounds.

It may be noted that the Directorate of Technical Education, a wing of the Higher Education Department, which conducts Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling (TNEA-2023) had already released the merit list on June 26.