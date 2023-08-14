TN engineering counselling: Tentative allotments given in second round

CHENNAI: As the second round of engineering counselling was completed, more than 45,000 students were given tentative allotment.



The engineering counselling this year, which was deferred, had started from July 22 for the students coming under special categories including wards of ex-servicemen, differently abled persons and candidates availing sports quota.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next as many as 64,332 candidates were eligible to participate in the second round of counselling.

"Of the total, tentative allotments were made to 45,816", he said adding "tentative allotments were made for 6,116 students, who were availing 7.5% horizontal quota".

The students those who got tentative allotments should report to student facilitation centres by surrendering originals along with payment of tuition fee (those who got allotment under government school quota of 7.5% need not pay)

Again, for the students who got tentative Allotments and reported to the centres, the provisional allotments will be released on August 22.

He said that the third and final round of counselling will be held from August 22 to August 24 with students, who secured rank from 87,050 to 1,76,744, eligible to participate.

"The tentative allocation for these students will be made on August 25", he added.