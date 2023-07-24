TN engineering counselling for special category students begins

CHENNAI: The engineering counselling for the students under special categories started on Monday with more than 10,000 applicants eligible to participate.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that the counselling for engineering admissions has started from July 22.

Accordingly, on July 22, the counselling was conducted to the government school students, who were availing of 7.5% horizontal reservation and coming under special categories including differently-abled persons, wards of ex-servicemen, and students availing sports quota.



He said as many as 38 students from the sports quota were allocated the seats. Similarly, a total of 47 students were from differently abled categories and likewise, five wards of the ex-servicemen were also allocated seats.

The DOTE official said on Monday, counselling was conducted to the general students, coming under special categories.

"The counselling for these students will also be conducted on Tuesday, which is the last date", he added.

According to the schedule, the counselling for the students coming under the general category will be held from July 28 to September 3. The official said that this year only three rounds of counselling will be held, unlike the usual practice of organising four rounds.