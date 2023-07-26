TN engineering counselling for general category students to be held from Friday

CHENNAI: As the engineering counselling for the students, who were from special categories, was over, the counselling for general candidates will begin from Friday with 1.7 lakh applicants, appearing in the rank list, were eligible to participate.



A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that this year the engineering counselling for the students coming under general category will be held in three rounds.

As per the schedule, the DOTE, a wing of the Higher Education Department, had already announced the merit list on June 26. Accordingly, abourt 1.76 lakh students, who were in the rank list, is expected to be participating in the counselling for the general category.

He said students, who have secured rank between one and 22,261, will be participating in the first round of counselling and similarly, candidates, who got the rank from 22,762 to 87,049 will be attending the second round. Similarly, the applicants, who have secured rank between 87,050 to 1,76,744, will be coming for the third and final round.

The DOTE official said that this year only three rounds of counselling for the engineering aspirants will be held against the earlier practice of four rounds. "This is due to All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) instructions, that the engineering admissions should have to be completed on or before September 15", he added.