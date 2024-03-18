TN Engineering admissions to be held as per schedule this year despite poll results by June

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA), which would usually begin from June first week, is expected to be as per schedule this year despite poll results.

Last year the TNEA started on June 5 with students' registration process beginning. The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under Higher Education Department, is the nodal agency to prepare the TNEA schedule.

A senior official from DOTE told DT Next the TNEA-2024 will begin from June first week as per the schedule. "After waiting for the general election schedule, the authorities have engaged in preparing the tentative schedule of the engineering admissions", he added.

Stating that the student's registration process will be fully online, the official said "there will not be any issues for the students while uploading the applications online".

"Even uploading certificates and documents will be online", he said adding the certificates verification will also be done online.

Pointing out that the results of Class XII board exams are expected to be announced in May, he said the DOTE authorities will issue the TNEA notification after the plus-2 results.

The DOTE official said that by the time of counselling, which would start only by July, all the elections related works would have been over. The DOTE official said that admissions to Polytechnic colleges for diploma students will also be online.

Another official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education also said that the admissions to Arts and Science colleges will also start by June.

"Like TNEA, the student's enrollment to get admissions to Arts and Science colleges will be only through online and the poll results are not expected to clash with admissions", he added.