TN engineering admission 2026 to begin from third week of May

CHENNAI: With the Class 12 board exam results expected to be announced on May 8, after the election results, the Tamil Nadu Engineering admission 2026-2027 is set to commence in the third week of May.
In Tamil Nadu, there are about two lakh engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. These seats are allocated through an online counselling process conducted under a single-window system by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).
A senior official from the Higher Education Department on Thursday said that last year over three lakh students from TN and other states participated in the engineering counselling.
"This year the enrollment for engineering admissions will begin from May third week", he said adding "the merit list will be released in June and the online counselling process will start from July".
Noting that the notification of exact dates for engineering admission will be released after the election results, the official said this year the number of applications is expected to increase as most of the colleges, under Anna University, have increased the seats in trending courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Robotics.
The School Education Department also said as the answer sheet evaluation was over, the Class 12 board exam results will be declared soon after the election results.
This year, more than eight lakh students appeared for the board exams.