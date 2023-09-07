TN engg students could apply for 1st yr generation graduate scholarship this year

CHENNAI: As the colleges will be opened for the first year engineering and B.Arch students, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to continue to implement first-generation graduate scholarship for them.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to collect all the student's details to benefit from the scheme this year also.

A DOTE circular said that students admitted in 2019-20 and studying in the fifth year, students admitted in 2020-2021 and studying in the fourth year, students admitted in 2021-2022 and studying in the third year and students admitted in 2022-2023 and studying in the second year were eligible for the scholarship.

Similarly, students joined lateral entry in 2021-2022 and are studying in the fourth year and students who got admitted in 2022-2023 could also apply for financial assistance.

The DOTE has also instructed the institutions that the list of first-graduation students should be approved by the principal and chairman of the college.

The college management was also asked to send the list of students admitted under 7.5% reservation for the purpose of cross-verifying whether these students have applied for first graduate scholarship.