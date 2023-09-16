TN energy consumption up by 19% in Aug

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s power demand has been increasing since the beginning of this year with consumption in August increasing by 19% (one-fifth spike) compared to last year’s corresponding period.

According to the data by TN Generation and Distribution Corporation, the State’s energy consumption in August stood at 11,557 million units which is 19.2% more than 9,694 MUs in August 2022.

Normally, as per the consumption pattern, demand goes up from March and April and peaks in May, June and July. And, it lowers from August.

But, in 2023, the consumption in August was the highest in terms of monthly data so far, bettering the April’s 11,536 MUs.

The average daily consumption in April was 384 MUs against 372 MUs in August. In 2023 till August, it had been 355 MUs while it was 317 MUs in 2022 (328 MUs till August 2022).

The State-wide increase in energy consumption could be attributed to the warm weather condition in June-August period.

A senior Tangedco official said that for the first time, the daily consumption crossed the 400-million-unit mark for the first time on April 13 and touched an all-time high of 424.78 MUs on April 20. “Since April 13, consumption has crossed 400 MUs mark 12 times,” the official added. “The State’s peak demand also touched an all-time high of 19,387 MW on April 20 this year.”

The steep increase is due to the overall rise in demand from consumers categories including domestic, industries and agriculture. “Over 1.5 lakh new agriculture connections were given. Several new industries have come up. There is a steady increase in new 3-phase domestic connections. All of it adds to the increase in the State’s energy consumption,” the official explained.

He also pointed to the poor southwest monsoon resulting in the sustained demands without any decline during July and August. “Once the rains start, the power demand will come down. Usage of AC, which drives up the domestic load, will reduce. The usage of pump sets for farming will also come down. Due to poor monsoon, the power demand remained high,” he observed.