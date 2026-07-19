TN: Emergency drill held at Kalpakkam ahead of Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor ops

The drill, mandated once every three years by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), simulated an emergency originating from the PFBR, which achieved first criticality on April 6, 2026, a key milestone in India's second-stage nuclear power programme.

The exercise was led by Chengalpattu District Collector M Veerappan in his capacity as Incident Commander, with technical support from the Kalpakkam Emergency Committee headed by Madras Atomic Power Station director SB Selvakumaran, who also served as the Site Emergency Director. PFBR Station Director Allu Ananth also participated.

Officials said the objective was to test the coordination and preparedness of the district administration and DAE units to respond to a nuclear emergency, despite the multiple safety layers built into nuclear facilities.