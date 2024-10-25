TN Electricity employees urge Min to fill up vacant posts, consider pay revision

CHENNAI: The Central Organisation of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) urged the department to fill more than 33,000 vacant posts to avoid accidents and commence pay revision talks.

In a petition handed over to Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, on Wednesday, S Rajendiran, general secretary of the organisation, said that the electricity board has 33,000 vacant posts of entry jobs like field assistant, junior assistant and others.

“Due to the huge vacancy, employees are losing their lives to accidents while working. Some are forced into disability. During the last 2 years, more than 70 employees have died and more than 200 employees were injured,” the letter highlighted.

The petition pointed out that temporary workers were not given permanent jobs after August 2007. Moreover, temporary workers, who crossed 35-years of age could not apply for the gangman post.

In the past, the electricity board would identify temporary workers and give them permanent jobs. “The board should take similar measures,” petition added.