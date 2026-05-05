TN election results 2026: Vijay effect weakens AIADMK’s western grip

In Dharmapuri, the AIADMK-PMK alliance appears to have found some relief, leading in four of the five constituencies in Dharmapuri, Palacode, Pappireddipatty, and Harur, while the TVK was going strong in Pennagaram. In the previous election, the alliance had swept all five seats.

In the Nilgiris, a traditional DMK bastion, the party secured victories in Coonoor and Gudalur, while the BJP won in Ooty.

Tirupur has emerged as a competitive battleground, with the TVK pocketing four constituencies, while the AIADMK and DMK are likely to secure two seats each.

In Krishnagiri, the TVK is poised to win Uthangarai and Krishnagiri, while in Erode district, the TVK has emerged as a dominant force, winning five constituencies.