TN election results 2026: TVK - the rare 'political startup' that turned 'unicorn' instantly

Former Congress leader and political analyst Sanjay Jha said Vijay's victory tells one that startups in India can remain very optimistic and though Prashant Kishor may have had a difficult time in Bihar, it does not mean that experiments should not continue or that experiments cannot succeed.

"TVK's victory is a spectacular debut and is a manifestation of the fact that the voters are seeking change especially when they believe that there may be a governance deficit," he told PTI.

In Tamil Nadu, both the main parties -- DMK and AIADMK -- have been in a bipolar contest and have led alliances where they were the central force, he pointed out.

"We have seen that attempts by both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to break into politics of Tamil Nadu using their celluloid charms have not worked. Therefore, it is more astonishing that an organisation formed two years ago and by somebody who does not have a core base unlike the other two or a clear ideology, wins in this manner," he said.

The victory for Vijay by a massive margin is a message that the people of Tamil Nadu were seeking a change from both the DMK and AIADMK.

"I don't think this has to do just with love in Tamil Nadu for film stars, it has to do with people looking at world of higher expectations from politicians. Clearly people were not satisfied with the DMK," he said.

Jha said Vijay's victory is more important than AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi as Tamil Nadu is a bigger state, he was taking on two big rivals and he hasn't had the benefit that Kejriwal had nationwide attention of the media.