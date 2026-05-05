TN election results 2026 | TVK breaks caste barriers, uses welfare plank for surge

Counting trends showed TVK leading in over 100 seats in the 234-member Assembly, displacing both the DMK and the AIADMK. The spread of the vote indicates a departure from conventional caste alignments, with similar voting patterns visible across constituencies with contrasting social compositions.

Trend shows that the mandate was driven less by local candidate strength and more by Vijay’s personal appeal and campaign narrative. In several segments, voters backed the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol and its leader’s image, even where candidates had limited grassroots presence. “This was a vote that went beyond caste calculations. People chose Vijay,” Aadhav Arjuna, Villivakkam MLA and TVK’s election campaign management general secretary told reporters here.