TN election results 2026: Heads likely to roll as BJP slips to single digit

CHENNAI: The Centre-ruling BJP's aggressive bid to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu has ended in a setback, with the party reduced to a single seat despite contesting 27 segments under the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.
The BJP, which renewed ties with the AIADMK in April 2025, secured a higher seat share than in 2021, banking on its 2024 Lok Sabha performance and the deployment of senior leaders. The strategy, however, failed to translate into electoral gains, with only Bhojarajan winning from Udhagamandalam.
The defeat of key leaders — including Nainar Nagenthran, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, has triggered intense introspection within the party. Allies too failed to make an impact. GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) lost all five seats (lotus symbol) it contested, while TMMK's Priscilla Pandian was defeated in Rajapalayam (lotus symbol).
"We are analysing the results, and the leadership is in touch with the state unit," a senior BJP leader told DT Next, admitting that the outcome was far below expectations despite what the party saw as a favourable electoral arrangement.
Party sources identified the "Vijay factor" as a key disruptor that eroded the BJP's prospects, particularly among urban and younger voters.
The verdict has also put the state leadership under scrutiny. The performance of L Murugan and Nainar Nagenthran is being closely reviewed, with indications that Murugan may be dropped from the Union Council of Ministers and Nainar Nagenthran could be removed as state president in the coming weeks. Tamilisai Soundararajan's defeat after returning to electoral politics has added to the unease.
Sections within the party also pointed to weak vote transfer within the alliance and a loss of independent momentum following the BJP's renewed alignment with the AIADMK. Supporters of former state chief K Annamalai said his sidelining had diluted the party's connect with younger voters.
With an organisational overhaul on the cards, the BJP faces a critical reset in Tamil Nadu. The scale of the defeat, leaders concede privately, has not only dented morale but also diminished its leverage ahead of the 2027 Local Body polls and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.