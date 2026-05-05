TN election results 2026: Heads likely to roll as BJP slips to single digit

The BJP, which renewed ties with the AIADMK in April 2025, secured a higher seat share than in 2021, banking on its 2024 Lok Sabha performance and the deployment of senior leaders. The strategy, however, failed to translate into electoral gains, with only Bhojarajan winning from Udhagamandalam.

The defeat of key leaders — including Nainar Nagenthran, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, has triggered intense introspection within the party. Allies too failed to make an impact. GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) lost all five seats (lotus symbol) it contested, while TMMK's Priscilla Pandian was defeated in Rajapalayam (lotus symbol).

"We are analysing the results, and the leadership is in touch with the state unit," a senior BJP leader told DT Next, admitting that the outcome was far below expectations despite what the party saw as a favourable electoral arrangement.